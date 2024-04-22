JEE Mains 2024 LIVE Updates: Session 2 results expected soon, final answer key out
JEE Mains Result 2024 LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce JEE Mains 2024 Result for Session 2 on April 25, 2024. The Agency will declare Paper I and Paper II results on the same day. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for session 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in....Read More
NTA has already released the final answer key on April 21, 2024. The link is given here.
Direct link to download JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key
As per the official bulletin, the evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main) - 2024.
JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 at 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, the final answer key, direct links, toppers and more.
JEE Mains 2024: Marking scheme here
Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
If more than one option is found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
If all options are found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
JEE Main 2024 result date: April 25, 2024
JEE Mains session 2 result: List of websites
The list of websites to check results, once out are given below: jeemain.nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in
JEE Main Session 2 2024: Steps to check scorecards
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 2 Scorecard
Key in your credentials and login
The scorecard will be displayed on screen
Download the scorecard
Take a printout for future reference
JEE Mains 2024: Final scorecards on email
In the information bulletin of JEE Main 2024, NTA said that “a copy of the Final Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2024 will be sent to the registered e-mail address of the candidates.”
Students will have to check their registered mail after the declaration of results.
JEE Main 2024: 23 candidates secured 100 score in Session 1
A total of 23 out of the 1170048 individuals who took the exam received a 100 NTA score in Session 1 of JEE Main 2024.
JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Live Updates: Exam conducted in 13 languages
NTA conducted the JEE Main exam in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
JEE Mains 2024 LIVE Updates: When was provisional answer key released
NTA JEE Mains: Exam dates
JEE Main 2024 result date
JEE Main Session 2 2024: How will results be prepared?
