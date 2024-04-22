Edit Profile
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
    JEE Mains 2024 LIVE Updates: Session 2 results expected soon, final answer key out

    Apr 22, 2024 2:47 PM IST
    JEE Mains Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Session 2 results expected soon. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    JEE Mains Result 2024 LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce JEE Mains 2024 Result for Session 2 on April 25, 2024. The Agency will declare Paper I and Paper II results on the same day. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for session 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    NTA has already released the final answer key on April 21, 2024. The link is given here. 

    Direct link to download JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key

    As per the official bulletin, the evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main) - 2024.

    JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 at 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, the final answer key, direct links, toppers and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 22, 2024 2:47 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024: Marking scheme here 

    Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

    Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

    Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

    If more than one option is found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

    If all options are found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

    Apr 22, 2024 2:18 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024 result date: April 25, 2024 

    JEE Main 2024 result date is April 25, 2024. The time of release of results is not available in the brochure. 

    Apr 22, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    JEE Mains session 2 result: List of websites 

    The list of websites to check results, once out are given below: jeemain.nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in

    Apr 22, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key: On jeemain.nta.ac.in

    JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key is available on jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

    Apr 22, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    JEE Main Session 2 2024: Steps to check scorecards 

    Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 

    Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 2 Scorecard 

    Key in your credentials and login 

    The scorecard will be displayed on screen 

    Download the scorecard 

    Take a printout for future reference

    Apr 22, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024: Final scorecards on email 

    In the information bulletin of JEE Main 2024, NTA said that “a copy of the Final Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2024 will be sent to the registered e-mail address of the candidates.”

    Students will have to check their registered mail after the declaration of results. 

    Apr 22, 2024 1:59 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024: 23 candidates secured 100 score in Session 1 

    A total of 23 out of the 1170048 individuals who took the exam received a 100 NTA score in Session 1 of JEE Main 2024. 

    Apr 22, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Live Updates: Exam conducted in 13 languages 

    NTA conducted the JEE Main exam in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    Apr 22, 2024 1:51 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 LIVE Updates: When was provisional answer key released 

    The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024.

    Apr 22, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    NTA JEE Mains: Exam dates 

    JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 at 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India).

    Apr 22, 2024 1:47 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024 result date

    JEE Main 2024 result date officially is April 25, 2024. But as the final answer key has been released, the final results can be announced anytime soon. 

    Apr 22, 2024 1:45 PM IST

    JEE Mains session 2 result: How to check final results 

    Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

    Click on JEE Mains session 2 result link available on the home page. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

    Once done, your result will be displayed. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    Apr 22, 2024 1:43 PM IST

    JEE Main Final Answer Key 2024: Websites to check 

    JEE Main Final Answer Key 2024 will be available at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

    Apr 22, 2024 1:41 PM IST

    JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key: Link here 

    Apr 22, 2024 1:39 PM IST

    JEE Main Session 2 2024: How will results be prepared?

    As per the official bulletin, the evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main) - 2024.

    Apr 22, 2024 1:37 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024: Result announcement official date 

    JEE Mains 2024 result announcement official date is April 25, 2024. But as the final answer key has been released, it is expected that the final results will be announced soon. 

    Apr 22, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024: How to download final answer key?

    Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

    Click on JEE Mains final answer key link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

    Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 22, 2024 1:33 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2024: Final answer key out 

    JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Live Updates: NTA has already released the final answer key. The final answer key can be downloaded from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

    Apr 22, 2024 1:32 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for session 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Apr 22, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Date and time 

    JEE Mains Result 2024 Date: April 25, 2024 

    JEE Mains Result 2024 Time: Unknown 

    JEE Mains 2024 LIVE Updates: Session 2 results expected soon, final answer key out
