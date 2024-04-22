JEE Mains 2024 LIVE Updates: Session 2 results expected soon, final answer key out

JEE Mains Result 2024 LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce JEE Mains 2024 Result for Session 2 on April 25, 2024. The Agency will declare Paper I and Paper II results on the same day. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for session 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in....Read More

NTA has already released the final answer key on April 21, 2024. The link is given here.

Direct link to download JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key

As per the official bulletin, the evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main) - 2024.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 at 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, the final answer key, direct links, toppers and more.