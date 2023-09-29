News / Education / Exam Results / Kakatiya University B.Ed Result 2023: Semester 2 results out at kuexams.org, direct link here

Kakatiya University B.Ed Result 2023: Semester 2 results out at kuexams.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 29, 2023 02:51 PM IST

Kakatiya University B.Ed Result 2023 for second semester out. The direct link is given below.

Kakatiya University has released Kakatiya University B.Ed Result 2023. The result has been released for semester 2. Candidates who have appeared for the second semester examination can check the results through the official site of Kakatiya University at kuexams.org.

The B.Ed semester 2 examination for regular, ex and improvement candidates was held in the month of August 2023. The exam was conducted on August 22, 24, 26 and 28, 2023 in single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to check Kakatiya University B.Ed Result 2023

Kakatiya University B.Ed Result 2023: How to check

Those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Kakatiya University at kuexams.org.
  • Scroll down and you will find Kakatiya University B.Ed Result 2023 in the result section.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Kakatiya University.

