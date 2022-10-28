KCET counselling 2022: Final seat allotment result today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the UGCET or KCET 2022 seat allotment result for the first round of counselling for Engineering, Agriculture and other allied courses today October 28. The KCET final result 2022 will be available after 2 pm. Candidates can check seat allotment result on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KCET counselling 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of KCET cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘entry’ tab

Look for the UGCET 2022 result link

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed in the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

The last date to get admission in college for the candidates is November 3, before 5:30 pm.