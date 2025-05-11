Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KEAM 2025: Where, how to check results when announced

ByHT Education Desk
May 11, 2025 07:03 PM IST

When announced, candidates who took the examination can check and download their results from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala conducted KEAM 2025 in April, 2025 and is expected to declare the results next. When announced, candidates who took the examination can check and download their results from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2025: Where, how to check results when out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
KEAM 2025: Where, how to check results when out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidate can download their results by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth.

CEE Kerala has already released the final answer key on the official website, along with candidates' responses. 

The entranced test was conducted in Computer Test (CBT) mode from April 23 to April 29, 2025.

The examination was held in single shifts from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days for the Engineering course.

For the pharmacy course, the test was held in two shifts. Session 1 was held from 11.30 am to 1 pm, while session 2 was held from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. On the last date, the Pharmacy exam was held from 10 am to 11.30 am.

KEAM Result 2025: Steps to download results when announced

1. Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the KEAM 2025 link.

3. Click on the result link and then enter your credentials 

4. Login and check the result.

5. Download the result page.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CEE Kerala.

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
News / Education News / Exam Results / KEAM 2025: Where, how to check results when announced
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On