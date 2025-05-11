KEAM 2025: Where, how to check results when announced

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala conducted KEAM 2025 in April, 2025 and is expected to declare the results next. When announced, candidates who took the examination can check and download their results from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2025: Where, how to check results when out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidate can download their results by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth.

CEE Kerala has already released the final answer key on the official website, along with candidates' responses.

The entranced test was conducted in Computer Test (CBT) mode from April 23 to April 29, 2025.

The examination was held in single shifts from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days for the Engineering course.

For the pharmacy course, the test was held in two shifts. Session 1 was held from 11.30 am to 1 pm, while session 2 was held from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. On the last date, the Pharmacy exam was held from 10 am to 11.30 am.

KEAM Result 2025: Steps to download results when announced

1. Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the KEAM 2025 link.

3. Click on the result link and then enter your credentials

4. Login and check the result.

5. Download the result page.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CEE Kerala.