Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 declared at dhsekerala.gov.in, direct link here

Directorate of General Education, Kerala has declared Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 on July 1, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the re-valuation part can check the results through the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in. Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 declared, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results have been declared for the second year of scrutiny/ revaluation in March 2025. All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below to check the results.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.

2. Click on Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result was announced on May 22, 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 is 77.81 per cent. This year, 1,79,952 boys appeared for the Class 12 board exam, of whom 1,23,160 passed. The pass percentage of boys is 68.44 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DHSE Kerala.