Kerala TET March 2023 results declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link to check

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) March 2023 examination results have been released today, August 4. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the KTET March 2023 results on the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET March 2023 result released at ktet.kerala.gov.in, get link here

The KTET March 2023 examination was conducted on May 30 and May 31 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second was conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

KTET March 2023 result: Know how to check

To check the KTET March 2023 results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “KTET MARCH 2023 RESULT PUBLISHED” link

Select the category and key in your registration number and date of birth

Your KTET March 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take print for future reference.

K-TET examination is conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Kerala's Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes.