Lucknow University Semester Results 2025 released at lkouniv.ac.in, check via direct link

The University of Lucknow has published the odd semester (2024-25) results for various courses. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check and download their results on the university's official website at lkouniv.ac.in. Lucknow University Odd Semester Results 2025 have been released at lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates can check via direct link here.

Candidates will need to enter their course name, exam type, subject name, roll number and date of birth to check their results.

Notably, results have been declared for various undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses.

Meanwhile, can also follow the steps mentioned below to check their results by visiting the official website. The step-by-step guide is mentioned below:

Lucknow University Odd Semester Results 2025: How to download

Visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. On the home page, go to the Examination section and click on results. Select Odd Semester Examinations (2024-25) option. Select course and enter other credentials, and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

