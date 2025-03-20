Lucknow University Semester Results 2025 released at lkouniv.ac.in, check via direct link
Lucknow University Semester Results 2025 have been released at lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given below.
The University of Lucknow has published the odd semester (2024-25) results for various courses. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check and download their results on the university's official website at lkouniv.ac.in.
Candidates will need to enter their course name, exam type, subject name, roll number and date of birth to check their results.
Direct link to check Lucknow University Odd Semester Results 2025
Notably, results have been declared for various undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses.
Also read: IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard released at ibps.in, direct link to check here
Meanwhile, can also follow the steps mentioned below to check their results by visiting the official website. The step-by-step guide is mentioned below:
Also read: APPSC FRO answer key 2025 out at psc.ap.gov.in, direct link to download Forest Range Officer screening test answer keys
Lucknow University Odd Semester Results 2025: How to download
- Visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in.
- On the home page, go to the Examination section and click on results.
- Select Odd Semester Examinations (2024-25) option.
- Select course and enter other credentials, and submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
Also read: JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: City intimation slip out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to check exam city slip here