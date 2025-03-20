Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

APPSC FRO answer key 2025 out at psc.ap.gov.in, direct link to download Forest Range Officer screening test answer keys

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2025 04:11 PM IST

Candidates can download the APPSC FRO answer key from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Sercice Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key of the Forest Range Officers (FRO) screening test. Candidates can download the APPSC FRO answer key from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below.

APPSC FRO answer key 2025 out at psc.ap.gov.in, direct link (HT file)
APPSC FRO answer key 2025 out at psc.ap.gov.in, direct link (HT file)

APPSC conducted the FRO screening test in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Also read: APPSC group 2 mains answer key released at psc.ap.gov.in

Along with the provisional or initial answer key, the commission has also published candidates' responses on the official website.

APPSC FRO 2025: Direct link to download answer key

APPSC FRO 2025: Check your recorded responses here.

APPSC said that if any candidate wants to file objections on any question or the provisional key, he/she can do it using the link to be displayed on the official website.

The link to raise objections to the APPSC FRO answer key will be displayed on the commission's website on March 21 and the window will close on March 23.

Candidates must submit their objections online. “Objections will not be accepted through Post /WhatsApp / SMS / Phone / Individual submissions or any other mode and objections received after due date shall not be considered,” the commission said.

How to check APPSC FRO answer key, responses

  1. Go to the commission's official website, psc.ap.gov.in
  2. Open the APPSC website tab.
  3. Now, click on the ‘Response Sheets of Screening Test (Online Mode) to the post of Forest Range Officer’ or ‘Initial key on Screening test (Online Mode) to the post of Forest Range Officer’ link.
  4. If required, enter your login credentials.
  5. Submit and check the initial answer key/ responses.

For further information, candidates can check the commission's official website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On