APPSC FRO answer key 2025 out at psc.ap.gov.in, direct link to download Forest Range Officer screening test answer keys

Andhra Pradesh Public Sercice Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key of the Forest Range Officers (FRO) screening test. Candidates can download the APPSC FRO answer key from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. APPSC FRO answer key 2025 out at psc.ap.gov.in, direct link (HT file)

APPSC conducted the FRO screening test in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Along with the provisional or initial answer key, the commission has also published candidates' responses on the official website.

APPSC FRO 2025: Direct link to download answer key

APPSC FRO 2025: Check your recorded responses here.

APPSC said that if any candidate wants to file objections on any question or the provisional key, he/she can do it using the link to be displayed on the official website.

The link to raise objections to the APPSC FRO answer key will be displayed on the commission's website on March 21 and the window will close on March 23.

Candidates must submit their objections online. “Objections will not be accepted through Post /WhatsApp / SMS / Phone / Individual submissions or any other mode and objections received after due date shall not be considered,” the commission said.

How to check APPSC FRO answer key, responses

Go to the commission's official website, psc.ap.gov.in Open the APPSC website tab. Now, click on the ‘Response Sheets of Screening Test (Online Mode) to the post of Forest Range Officer’ or ‘Initial key on Screening test (Online Mode) to the post of Forest Range Officer’ link. If required, enter your login credentials. Submit and check the initial answer key/ responses.

For further information, candidates can check the commission's official website.