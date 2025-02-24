APPSC group 2 mains answer key released at psc.ap.gov.in, objection window opens tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released initial answer keys for the group 2 services mains examination held on Sunday, February 23. Candidates can check and download the APPSC group 2 mains answer key from psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC group 2 mains answer key released at psc.ap.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

The exam was held in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A total of 92,250 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 86,459 downloaded hall tickets. Of them, 79599 appeared for the morning shift and 79451 appeared for the afternoon shift. The overall attendance in the APPSC group 2 mains examination was 92 per cent, APPSC said in a web note.

In a separate web note for the answer key, the commission said if any candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, s/he can file it through the link given on the official website.

The objection window will open tomorrow, February 25 and close on February 27, 2025.

Objections to both papers must be submitted online. Objections submitted through post, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, individual submissions or any other mode will not be considered, the commission said.

It added that objections received after the last date will not be considered.

Exam postponement notification fake: APPSC

Ahead of the group 2 mains exam, APPSC cautioned candidates against a fake notice circulating on social media claiming the exam was postponed.

“It is learnt that a fake Web Note is circulating in social media saying that Main Examination for Group-II Services (Notification. No. 11/2023), scheduled on 23/02/2025 FN & AN is postponed. This information is false and police compliant for criminal prosecution is being given in this regard,” APPSC said.

Some APPSC Group 2 aspirants urged the government to postpone the exam, saying there were errors in the roaster system. They wanted the errors to be corrected before the exam took place.

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh also acknowledged candidates' plea to postpone the exam and said all possible avenues would be explored to arrive at a solution.

“I’ve received numerous requests from Group 2 aspirants to postpone the examinations. I understand their concerns and, in consultation with our legal teams, we will explore all possible avenues to find a solution,” the minister posted on X.

However, the commission went ahead with its plans and held the examination as per the schedule.