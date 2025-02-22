APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam: Will explore all possible avenues, says minister on postponement plea

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday acknowledged candidates' requests to postpone the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission's (APPSC) group 2 mains examination and said all possible avenues would be explored to arrive at a solution. APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam: Will explore all possible avenues, says minister (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“I’ve received numerous requests from Group 2 aspirants to postpone the examinations. I understand their concerns and, in consultation with our legal teams, we will explore all possible avenues to find a solution,” the minister posted on X.

The examination is scheduled for February 23 in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the second shift is from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Hall tickets for the test have already been released.

According to HT Telugu, a total of 92,250 candidates are eligible to appear for the APPSC group 2 mains examination which will be held at 175 exam centres located in 13 districts.

The Main Examination would be objective type, and questions are to be answered in offline mode (OMR-based) or Computer Test (CBT) mode.

Why are aspirants protesting and asking for the exam to be postponed?

APPSC Group 2 aspirants have been protesting for a long time, citing errors in the roaster system. According to them, the government should correct the errors before holding the main examination. They even took to the roads to raise their voices.

The High Court refused to interfere in the exam's conduct but gave the government the authority to correct the mistakes.

Meanwhile, the commission has informed that it will take post preferences from candidates again, after the Mains round.

“This is to inform that as per para 15.8 of the Notification pertaining to Group-II services (Notification No.11/2023, Dated: 07.12.2023), the Commission will be taking the preferences of the candidates once again for the various posts notified after conduct of main examinations i.e., prior to preparation of the selection list," the notification reads.

The APPSC group 2 recruitment examination will fill up 899 posts in various state government departments.