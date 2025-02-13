Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who will appear for Group 2 main examination can download the admit card through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025 out at psc.ap.gov.in, download link here

As per the official notice, the Main Examinations (Objective type offline mode) for the Group-II Services recruitment are scheduled to be held on February 23, 2025, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held in the morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and Paper 2 will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm at 13 district centres.

The Main Examination would be in objective type and questions are to be answered in Offline mode (OMR based) or Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The official notice reads, "The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Instructions thereon. They are advised to bring only the Hall Ticket sheet to the Examination Center. The rest of the instructions sheets need not be brought. They should also locate the venue allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time on the day of examination."

APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The APPSC Group 2 examination will fill up 899 posts in various departments. The registration process started on December 21 and concluded on January 10, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.