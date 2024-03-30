 Madras University Result 2024: University of Madras declares UG, PG results at unom.ac.in; download link for marks - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Madras University Result 2024: University of Madras declares UG, PG results at unom.ac.in; download link for marks

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 30, 2024 07:59 AM IST

University of Madras has released the UG, PG results 2024 on unom.ac.in. Direct download link and steps to check results given below.

Madras University Result 2024: The University of Madras has declared the Madras University Result 2024 for UG, PG and other courses. Candidates who took the examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can check their results on the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

University of Madras has declared the Madras University Result 2024 for UG, PG courses on official website unom.ac.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
University of Madras has declared the Madras University Result 2024 for UG, PG courses on official website unom.ac.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Links to check the following results are available on the university's official website:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
  • BCOM/BCOM(CA)/BCOM(A&F)/BCOM(HONS.)/PG/PROFESSIONAL Examination Results.
  • BA/BBA/BSC/BCA/BCOM(CS)/BCOM(ISM)/OT Examination Results.

Direct link to check Madras University result

Steps to check Madras University Result 2024:

  • Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.
  • Click on exam result link for UG or PG available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link to check the results.

Also read: Karnataka PUC 1 Results 2024 on March 30, download KSEAB Class 11 marks using these simple steps

Candidates must keep in mind that the UG, PG results will have details that should be double-checked. Some of these include-

  • Students name
  • Father’s name
  • Semester details
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Subject wise marks

Any error or discrepancies found in any of the above should be intimidated to the university authorities.

Also read: Delhi School Results 2024: Class 5, 8, 9,11 results releasing on March 30, steps and key details to check marks here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live , Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / Madras University Result 2024: University of Madras declares UG, PG results at unom.ac.in; download link for marks
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On