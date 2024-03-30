Madras University Result 2024: University of Madras declares UG, PG results at unom.ac.in; download link for marks

Madras University Result 2024: The University of Madras has declared the Madras University Result 2024 for UG, PG and other courses. Candidates who took the examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can check their results on the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in. University of Madras has declared the Madras University Result 2024 for UG, PG courses on official website unom.ac.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Links to check the following results are available on the university's official website:

BCOM/BCOM(CA)/BCOM(A&F)/BCOM(HONS.)/PG/PROFESSIONAL Examination Results.

BA/BBA/BSC/BCA/BCOM(CS)/BCOM(ISM)/OT Examination Results.

Direct link to check Madras University result

Steps to check Madras University Result 2024:

Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

Click on exam result link for UG or PG available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link to check the results.

Candidates must keep in mind that the UG, PG results will have details that should be double-checked. Some of these include-

Students name

Father’s name

Semester details

Roll number

Registration number

Subject wise marks

Any error or discrepancies found in any of the above should be intimidated to the university authorities.

