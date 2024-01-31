Directorate of Arts, Maharashtra has declared Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Result 2024 on January 31, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the drawing examination can check the merit list through the official website of Directorate of Arts, Maharashtra at dge.doamh.in. Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Result 2024 declared, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Government Drawing Examination was conducted from October 4 to October 7, 2023, in the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The result and merit list of the said exam is available on the website doa.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Directorate of Arts, Maharashtra at dge.doamh.in.

Click on Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the details of downloading the certificate and secondary result sheet/result verification/submission of online application for correcting the name errors if there is an error in the student's name while registering the name online can be done till February 5, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Arts, Maharashtra.