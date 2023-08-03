Home / Education / Exam Results / MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result releasing today by 9 pm at fe2023.mahacet.org

MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result releasing today by 9 pm at fe2023.mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 03, 2023 08:02 PM IST

Maharashtra CET Cell to release provisional allotment of CAP Round II results for B.E and B.Tech courses on Aug 3 at 9 pm.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will release the provisional allotment of CAP Round II results for B.E and B.Tech courses on August 3 at 9 pm. Candidates will be able to view their MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results for B.E. and B.Tech once the results are declared at

“Allotment for CAP-II will be displayed by 09:00 PM”, reads the official website.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in CAP Round II have to pay the seat acceptance fee online through his/her login from Aug 4 to Aug 6. Candidates will have to report to their allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting requisite documents and payment of fee after CAP Round II from Aug 4 to Aug 6.

Direct link to check MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result ( link will be active soon)

The Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III will be released on August 7.

MHT CET CAP 2023 round II seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at fe2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

Thursday, August 03, 2023
