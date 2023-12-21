The Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad will release the MICAT I 2023 scorecard on December 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Mudra Institute of Communications Admissions Test can check the scorecards through the official website of MICA at mica.ac.in. MICAT I 2023 scorecard releasing today at mica.ac.in, here’s how to download

The MICAT I examination was conducted on December 2, 2023. To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MICAT I 2023 scorecard: How to download

Visit the official website of MICA at mica.ac.in.

Click on MICAT I 2023 scorecard link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scorecard and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those who have applied for the course will have to pay ₹23,00,000 as tuition fees, residential charges, and infrastructure facility charges for two-year Post Graduate Diploma programmes. PGDM-C and PGDM programs are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MICA.