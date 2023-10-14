News / Education / Exam Results / MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: ESEMP results awaited, updates here
MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: ESEMP results awaited, updates here

Oct 14, 2023 01:57 PM IST
MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: ESE MP results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: Employees Selection Board Madhya Pradesh will release MP Police Constable Result 2023 in due course of time. The results when declared can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official website of ESEMP at esb.mp.gov.in.

The written exam was held from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state. The provisional answer key was released in mid-September and results are expected next.

There is no official update on MP Police Constable Result date and time. Candidates can expect results to be available on the official website anytime.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7090 constable vacancies. The registration process was started on June 26 and ended on July 10, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details.

  • Oct 14, 2023 01:57 PM IST

    MP Police Result 2023: Exam dates

    The exam was held from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state.

  • Oct 14, 2023 01:39 PM IST

    MP Police Result 2023: How to check

    Go to esb.mp.gov.in and then to results.

    Open the constable result link and enter your details, login.

    Check your result.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Oct 14, 2023 01:36 PM IST

    MP Police Constable Result: Number of vacancies to be filled

    The Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023 was conducted from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7090 constable vacancies.

  • Oct 14, 2023 01:32 PM IST

    MP Police Constable Result 2023: Awaited

    MP Police Constable Result 2023 is awaited. Candidates will be able to check the results on esb.mp.gov.in after declaration.

  • Oct 14, 2023 01:29 PM IST

    MP Police Result for Constable 2023: List of websites

    esb.mp.gov.in

  • Oct 14, 2023 01:20 PM IST

    MP Police Result 2023: How to check

    Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

    On the homepage, click on the result link

    Key in your login details and submit

    Check and download the result

    Take the printout for future reference.

  • Oct 14, 2023 01:17 PM IST

    MP Police Result 2023: Exam was held in Aug/Sept

    The MP Police constable written exam was held from August 12 to September 12 in 13 districts across the state.

  • Oct 14, 2023 01:13 PM IST

    MP Police result 2023: Where to check

    MP Police result 2023 can be checked on the official website of ESEMP at esb.mp.gov.in after it is declared.

  • Oct 14, 2023 01:09 PM IST

    MP Police constable 2023 result: Awaited

    MP Police constable 2023 result are awaited. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

  • Oct 14, 2023 01:06 PM IST

    MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Date and Time

    MP Police Constable Result 2023 date and time is not known. The Board has not announced any time and date for release of the results yet.

Updated on Oct 14, 2023 01:57 PM IST

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: ESE MP results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

HT Education Desk

