NEET PG Results 2025 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has decared the NEET PG Result 2025 on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can check and download their results on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. NEET PG Results 2025 live updates NEET PG Results 2025 has been declared at natboard.edu.in. The direct link to check is given here, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Notably, the NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. T

There were 200 Multiple Choice Questions, each consisting of 4 response options/distractors in English language only.

Candidates needed to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

There was also negative marking in the exam, meaning 25% negative marking for incorrect answers.

However, no marks are deducted for unattempted questions.

The total duration of the exam was 3 hrs 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, as per NBEMS, the individual scorecards can be downloaded from the website natboard.edu.in on or after August 29, 2025.

NEET PG Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can check their NEET PG Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check NEET PG Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the NEET PG result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.