NEET PG Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check NBEMS NEET results when out

NEET PG Result 2025 News Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has not yet released the NEET PG Result 2025. When declared, all those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in....Read More

The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. The exam comprised of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted was 3 hrs 30 minutes.

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET PG is a single window entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Year DrNB Courses & NBEMS Diploma Courses.