NEET UG results 2022 Live: Latest update on Results, Answer key

NEET UG results 2022 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET 2022 tentative answer key. The entrance exam was conducted at testing centers both in India and abroad on July 17. The NEET answer key will be released on nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objection to the NEET answer key. The final answer key and results will be prepared by NTA based on an evaluation of their input.

Every year, over 15 lakh candidates appear fir the NEET UG 2022 examination. NEET (UG) – 2022 examination was conducted in in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages.