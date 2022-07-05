Home / Education / Exam Results / NEST result 2022 out at nestexam.in, direct link here
NEST result 2022 out at nestexam.in, direct link here

  • NEST 2022 result announced today July 5.
Published on Jul 05, 2022 04:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2022) result has been released today, July 5. Candidates who took the NEST can check their result on the official website at nestexam.in.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2022) was held on June 18.

Direct link to check NISER Rank

Direct link to check CEBS Rank

NEST result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on link that reads “Check your NISER Score” or “Check your CEBS Score”

Key in your Roll number and Application number

Click on Show Merit Rank and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai

Tuesday, July 05, 2022
