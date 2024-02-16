 NID DAT result 2024 released at admissions.nid.edu; here's direct link - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Exam Results / NID DAT result 2024 released at admissions.nid.edu; here's direct link to check prelims result

NID DAT result 2024 released at admissions.nid.edu; here's direct link to check prelims result

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 16, 2024 06:01 PM IST

Check M.Des DAT Prelims Result 2024-25 on official website at admissions.nid.edu.

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the M.Des DAT Prelims Result 2024-25. Candidates can check the prelims results on the official website at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can check their M.Des DAT Prelims Result 2024-25 using their login credentials.

NID releases M.Des DAT Prelims Result 2024-25

Direct link to check M.Des DAT Prelims Result 

The NID Design Aptitude Test 2024 was conducted on Sunday, December 24.

NID DAT 2024 result: How to download

To download the NID DAT prelims 2024 result, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the “Click here to view M.Des DAT Prelims Result 2024-25”

Key in your login details as asked

Your prelims result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the M.Des. DAT Mains Schedule 2024-25 here.

Exam and College Guide
