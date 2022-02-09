NTSE Stage 2 provisional result 2021 declared, final results on Feb 11

NTSE Stage 2 provisional Results 2021: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has declared provisional NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Stage 2 examination can check the result on the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in. The Council will release final result along with merit lists on February 11.

As per the official notice issued, The NTSE Stage 2 examination was conducted on October 24, 2021. Candidates who appeared in this examination can check their provisional result along with final scoring keys and scanned images of MAT & SAT Papers. In order to access the result candidates need paste this link in browser http://45.127.197.187/ntsems/

NTSE Stage 2 result 2021: How to check

*Visit official website ncert.nic.in

click on the link for provisional NTSE result and OMR sheet

Enter roll number, date of birth to login

Check NTSE Stage 2 provisional results

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

In case of any discrepancy in Scores obtained, candidates can bring it to the notice of the NCERT through email at ntsexam.ncert@gov.in within 3 days from the release of provisional results, which was announced on February 7.

"No other queries will be entertained after. the stipulated period. Final Result along with Merit Lists will be declared tentatively around 11 February, 2022 upto 5:00pm," says the official notice.

Note: For any further assistance, the contact on the following numbers during working days and office hours.

-011-26592207 CRC Section, NCERT

- 011-26567402 NTS-II Section, ESD, NCERT