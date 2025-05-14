PSEB 12th Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 12th results declared, details here

Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB 12th Result 2025 on May 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB Class 12 Results 2025 Live Updates PSEB 12th Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 12th results has been declared. Students can check details here.

Apart from the official website, the Class 12 board results can also be checked on third party result websites.

All appeared students will need to enter details like their Roll Number to check their results on official or third party result websites, when the link is active.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 91 per cent. Girls outnumbered boys, securing an pass per centage of 94.32 per cent. The pass per centage of boys is 88.08 per cent.

To check the Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PSEB Class 12 exams were conducted from February 19 to April 4, 2025.

In 2024, the Punjab Board Class 10 result was announced on April 18 and Class 12 result was announced on April 30. The direct link to check result for Class 10 was activated on April 19 and Class 12 result link was activated on May 1.