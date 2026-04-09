Bengaluru, Students across Karnataka scored high marks in the PUC-2 Examination-1 for 2026, to which the results were announced on Thursday. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.58 per cent. PUC-2 pass percentage stands at 81.58 per cent in Karnataka

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board released the combination-wise list of toppers for various streams.

The Pre-University College-2 Exam-1 was conducted from February 28 to March 17 at 1,217 Examination Centers across the state.

A total of 6,94,545 students appeared for the examination this year, of whom 5,66,608 cleared it.

Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 88.70 per cent compared to 83.65 per cent among boys.

Among college categories, residential PU colleges topped with 93.99 per cent results, followed by unaided colleges at 90.73 per cent, aided colleges at 78.72 per cent, and government colleges trailing at 57.11 per cent.

In terms of categories, General and 3A segments recorded the highest pass percentages at 92.69 per cent and 92.22 per cent respectively, while SC and ST categories also saw marked improvement over the previous year.

Medium-wise results indicated that English medium students performed better with 90.63 per cent pass rate, compared to 76.41 per cent in Kannada medium.

A total of 1,70,529 students secured distinction , while 2,95,385 students passed in first class.

The Board said students can access their results on the official portal and through mobile applications.

The PUC-2 Examination-2 is scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 13, 2026, with online registration open till April 17.

The Board has also enabled online applications for scanned copies of answer scripts from April 10 to April 15, and revaluation applications between April 12 and April 17, with fees fixed at ₹530 per subject for scanned copies and ₹1,670 for revaluation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.