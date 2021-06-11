Pune University Result 2021: SPPU declares PG result for various courses

Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU has declared Pune University Result 2021. The result for various post graduate courses have been announced and is available on the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

The has been declared for MBA, M.Sc Mathematics, MCA (Science), MCA (Computer Applications), M.Sc (Mathematics), M.Sc (Physics), M.Sc Physical Chemistry, M.Sc Inorganic Chemistry, M.Sc Organic Chemistry, M.Sc (Botany), M.Sc (Zoology), M.A Geography, M.Sc Microbiology, M.Sc Environmental Science, M.Sc Electronics and M.A./M.Sc. in Statistics.

Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Pune University Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

• Click on result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course link.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The varsity will provide individual scorecard along with the result to the candidates. The scorecard can be downloaded from the official website of the university.