Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023 LIVE: DELED results awaited at panjiyakpredeled.in

Sep 25, 2023 09:36 AM IST
BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: When declared, candidates can check it on panjiyakpredeled.in.

Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of the Rajasthan DElEd entrance examination are awaited. Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2023 on the examination panjiyakpredeled.in.

No date and time for announcement of result has been confirmed yet.

The entrance examination took place on August 28 in a single shift starting at 2 pm. It was based on 200 multiple-choice questions for a total of 600 marks.

When result is announced, candidates can find the direct link to check their marks here. Any update on result date or time will be also shared. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Rahasthan BSTC pre-DElEd result.

  • Sep 25, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd entrance held in August

    The entrance examination for DElEd admission was held on August 28. The test was conducted in a single shift from 2 pm.

  • Sep 25, 2023 09:04 AM IST

    How to check BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2023

    1. Go to panjiyakpredeled.in.
    2. Open the DElEd entrance result link given on home page.
    3. Enter your credentials and login.
    4. Check and download the DElEd entrance result.
