Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023 LIVE: DELED results awaited at panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of the Rajasthan DElEd entrance examination are awaited. Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2023 on the examination panjiyakpredeled.in. Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023 LIVE Updates (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

No date and time for announcement of result has been confirmed yet.

The entrance examination took place on August 28 in a single shift starting at 2 pm. It was based on 200 multiple-choice questions for a total of 600 marks.

When result is announced, candidates can find the direct link to check their marks here. Any update on result date or time will be also shared. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Rahasthan BSTC pre-DElEd result.