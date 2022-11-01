Home / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan BSTC result 2022 for pre-DElEd announced, direct link to check scores

Rajasthan BSTC result 2022 for pre-DElEd announced, direct link to check scores

exam results
Published on Nov 01, 2022 05:22 PM IST

Rajasthan BSTC result 2022 for pre-DElEd course has been declared on panjiyakpredeled.in. Here is direct link and how to check scores.

BSTC result 2022 for Rajasthan pre DElEd admission announced on panjiyakpredeled.in(HT File)
BSTC result 2022 for Rajasthan pre DElEd admission announced on panjiyakpredeled.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has declared Rajasthan pre DElEd entrance exam results. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test can now check their scores by visiting the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in. Rajasthan BSTC result 2022 live updates.

This year, a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan. The test was held on October 8.

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla had confirmed the result date and time on social media.

Direct link to check BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd result 2022

How to check Rajasthan BSTC pre DElEd result 2022

  1. Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in.
  2. On the home page, find and click on the link to view result.
  3. Enter the asked login details.
  4. Submit and download your scorecard.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bstc rajasthan exam result. + 1 more
bstc rajasthan exam result.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out