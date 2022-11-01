Rajasthan BSTC result 2022 for pre-DElEd announced, direct link to check scores

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has declared Rajasthan pre DElEd entrance exam results. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test can now check their scores by visiting the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in. Rajasthan BSTC result 2022 live updates.

This year, a total of 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the DElEd entrance exam in Rajasthan. The test was held on October 8.

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla had confirmed the result date and time on social media.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC pre DElEd result 2022

Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in. On the home page, find and click on the link to view result. Enter the asked login details. Submit and download your scorecard.