Rajasthan PTET Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check scores

Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has declared Rajasthan PTET Result 2022. The result has been declared for Pre B.ED 2022 exam and Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 2022 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of PTET on ptetraj2022.com.

The examination for both the courses was conducted on July 3, 2022 from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. The exam was held in two categories: BEd 2 year course and BA-BEd or BSc-BEd 4 year integrated course. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of the courses mentioned above can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Rajasthan PTET on ptetraj2022.com.

Click on Pre B.ED 2022 exam and Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 2022 exam link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

