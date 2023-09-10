REET Level 2 result for Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi out on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSC or RSMSSB) has announced REET level 2 results for three subjects. Candidates who have applied for level 2 or upper primary (Class 6 to 8) teaching positions for Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi can check their results on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also use the link given below to access the result portal. UPSC had declared the civil service exam results on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

REET level 2 result 2023.

The Hindi exam was held in the evening shift on February 26, Punjabi was held in the evening shift on February 28 and the Sindhi paper took place in the morning shift on March 1.

A total of 2450 candidates under various categories have been recommended under 3176 vacancies of Hindi, RSMSSB said.

For Punjabi, a total of 178 and for Sindhi, one candidate has been recommended, it added.

The board has published roll numbers of selected candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks.

How to check RSMSSB REET level 2 results

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the results tab. Now, open the subject-wise result document. Check your result using roll number.

