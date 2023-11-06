RMLAU result 2023 out for UG, PG courses on rmlau.ac.in, check with roll number

RMLAU Result 2023: Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University(RMLAU), Ayodhya, has announced results of various undergraduate and postgraduate semesters. Students who are studying in the university or in an affiliated college can visit the website rmlau.ac.in and check it. They can also go to results.rmlauexams.in to access the result page. The direct link and steps have been provided below. RMLAU result 2023 announced for UG, PG courses, check with roll numbers (results.rmlauexams.in, screenshot)

Roll numbers of students will be required to check results and download marks sheets. Here is the direct link:

RMLAU result 2023 direct link: http://results23.rmlauexams.in/Marks_Sheet/Main_2023.aspx

UG, PG odd and even semester results for MA, MSc, BA, BSc, BCom and other courses are available on the result page. These are the steps to check college-wise results:

How to check RMLAU result 2023

First, visit the university website, rmlau.ac.in. Find and open the results tab. Now, select the link that reads ‘view result 2023’. Select your course and semester. Click on the download button given next to your college name. Enter your roll number and submit it to access the result. Download and save a copy of your marks sheet for future uses.