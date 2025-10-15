RPSC RAS final Result declared, here's direct link and how to check list of qualified candidates

RPSC RAS final Result out: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the final results of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2023. The official PDF listing selected candidates is available on the RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC RAS final Result out: The official PDF listing selected candidates is available on the RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in (Bachchan Kumar/ht)

The results include roll numbers, category, and merit number of candidates who qualified in the Main examination and the interview round. Recommendations are for appointment to various administrative and subordinate posts under the Government of Rajasthan.

DIrect link to check RPSC RAS Final Results 2023 Number of selected candidates Scheduled Area (TSP): Total 53 candidates selected

Non-Scheduled Area (Non-TSP): Total 2,166 candidates selected

The list is divided by area to show category-wise merit positions. Some results have been withheld due to pending court cases, document verification issues, or other administrative reasons.

RPSC has clarified that this result is subject to the final decision of the Hon’ble Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur, in SBCWP No. 15660/2025.

How to check the RPSC final result 2023 Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the Results section

Click on “Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2023 – Final Result”

Open the PDF and check your roll number and merit position

Candidates are advised to download and save the PDF for future reference and regularly visit the official website for updates related to appointment or document verification.