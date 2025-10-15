RPSC RAS final Result declared, here's direct link and how to check list of qualified candidates

RPSC RAS final Result out: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the final results of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2023. The official PDF listing selected candidates is available on the RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
The results include roll numbers, category, and merit number of candidates who qualified in the Main examination and the interview round. Recommendations are for appointment to various administrative and subordinate posts under the Government of Rajasthan.