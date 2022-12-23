RRB Gorkahpur result released at rrbald.gov.in, list of candidates here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB Gorakhpur result on the official website. Candidates can check the RRB Gorakhpur result on the official website of RRB Allahabad at rrbald.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022, by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB).

“All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks, and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format and link will be made live on or before 27/12/2022 (18:00 hrs) and will be available upto 01/01/2023 (23:55 Hrs)” reads the official notification.

The Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways should conduct the PET, verify the documentation, conduct the medical examination, and publish the panel for Level-1 posts.

Direct link to check RRB Gorakhpur Group D result

Cut Off for Level-1 Result

RRB Gorakhpur result: How to check

Visit the official website at rrbald.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “FOR GORAKHPUR RRB LEVEL-1 CANDIDATES: Shortlisting Result for PET under RRC CEN No. 01-2019”

A pdf will be displayed

Check and take the print out.