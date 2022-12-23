Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB Group D Result: RRB Ajmer results declared at rrbajmer.gov.in, check here

RRB Group D Result: RRB Ajmer results declared at rrbajmer.gov.in, check here

exam results
Published on Dec 23, 2022 08:35 AM IST

RRB Group D Result for Ajmer has been declared. The direct link to check results is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has announced RRB Group D Results for Ajmer region. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result through the official site of RRB Ajmer at rrbajmer.gov.in.

All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format and link will be made live on or before from December 27 to January 1, 2023.

The conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publishing of Panel for Level-1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells North Western Railway, Jaipur. Accordingly all future communication on these forthcoming activities for the shortlisted candidates of RRB Ajmer shall be sent to you by the Railway Recruitment Cells North Western Railway, Jaipur whose official website address is www.rrcjaipur.in.

Direct link to check RRB Group D Result

RRB Group D Result: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of RRB Ajmer at rrbajmer.gov.in.
  • Click on RRB Group D Results link on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Sign out