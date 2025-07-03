the Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB JE Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test for CEN No. 03/2024 (Various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS) can check the results on the official websites of regional RRBs. RRB JE Result 2025 released for CBT 2 for 9 regions, check scorecard here(Rajkumar)

The second stage computer based test was held on April 22, 2025 for r 9 RRBs i.e., RRB Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Ranchi, Secunderabad and Thiruvananthapuram. The results of CBT-II along with shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification for these 9 RRBs have been processed and now being published in respective RRBs’ website.

As per the official notice, the results for remaining 12 RRBs i.e., RRB Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Bilaspur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Prayagraj, Chennai and Siliguri, for which the CBT-II was held on June 4, 2025, the results of CBT-II are under process and will be declared in due course.

All the appeared candidates of the 9 regions can check their scorecard d by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available only up to fifteen days from the date of this notice.

RRB JE Result 2025: How to check

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB JE Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.