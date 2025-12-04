RSSB Patwari Result 2025 declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to check here
RSSB Patwari Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared RSSB Patwari Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Patwari written exam can check the results through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Along with the merit list, the Board has released the cut-off marks as well. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps provided below.
Direct link to check RSSB Patwari Result 2025
RSSB Patwari Result 2025: How to check
1. Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
2. Click on RSSB Patwari Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates can check their result.
4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
A total of 4479 candidates have been declared ineligible due to the candidate not darkening any option/circle in more than 10 percent of the questions.
The portal for filling the online detailed application cum scrutiny form for document verification for the candidates up to 02 times the cut off marks issued in this priority based result will open on December 4 and close on December 6, 2025.
According to the official notice, the department will also accept the offline detailed application cum scrutiny form during document verification. If any candidate is found to have submitted wrong information in the application and used/utilized unfair means in the examination, he/she can be excluded from the priority based result issued as above at any time.
The Patwari written exam was conducted on August 17, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The answer key was released on September 7, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.
