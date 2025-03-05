Edit Profile
New Delhi230C
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check Junior Associate results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 5, 2025 11:35 AM IST
    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Junior Associate results to be out on sbi.co.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: State Bank of India has not yet announced SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. The Junior Associate results when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available at sbi.co.in/web/careers....Read More

    The date and time of the announcement of the Junior Associate preliminary examination have not been disclosed yet.

    The official brochure says that the main examination is scheduled to be held in March/April 2025. The preliminary examination results is expected to be announced prior to commencement of mains examination.

    The preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The SBI Clerk prelims exam consisted of 100 marks and lasted one hour. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. If the answer is wrong, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted.

    SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through this recruitment drive. The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 5, 2025 11:35 AM IST

    When is main exam scheduled?

    As per the official brochure, the main examination is scheduled to be held in March/April 2025.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:49 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 websites to check

    sbi.co.in

    sbi.co.in/web/careers

    Mar 5, 2025 10:47 AM IST

    Qualified candidates eligible to appear for mains exam

    Those candidates who will pass the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:45 AM IST

    How to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

    1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

    2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates can click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.

    4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

    5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    6. Check the results and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:42 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 registration dates

    The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:39 AM IST

    Number of vacancies to be filled

    SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through this recruitment drive.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:36 AM IST

    Negative marking for wrong answers

    If the answer is wrong, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:33 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam pattern

    The SBI Clerk prelims exam consisted of 100 marks and lasted one hour. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:30 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam dates

    The preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:27 AM IST

    When to expect SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

    The official brochure says that the main examination is scheduled to be held in March/April 2025. The preliminary examination results is expected to be announced prior to commencement of mains examination.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:25 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 date and time not announced

    The date and time of the announcement of the Junior Associate preliminary examination have not been disclosed yet.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:22 AM IST

    Where to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

    The Junior Associate results when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

    Mar 5, 2025 10:18 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 not out yet

    State Bank of India has not yet announced SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes