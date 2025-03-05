SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check Junior Associate results when out
SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: State Bank of India has not yet announced SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. The Junior Associate results when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available at sbi.co.in/web/careers....Read More
The official brochure says that the main examination is scheduled to be held in March/April 2025. The preliminary examination results is expected to be announced prior to commencement of mains examination.
The preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The SBI Clerk prelims exam consisted of 100 marks and lasted one hour. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. If the answer is wrong, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted.
SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through this recruitment drive. The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.
When is main exam scheduled?
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 websites to check
sbi.co.in
sbi.co.in/web/careers
Qualified candidates eligible to appear for mains exam
Those candidates who will pass the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.
How to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?
1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
2. Click on careers link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates can click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
6. Check the results and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 registration dates
Number of vacancies to be filled
Negative marking for wrong answers
SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam pattern
SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam dates
When to expect SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 date and time not announced
Where to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 not out yet
