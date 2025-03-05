SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check Junior Associate results when out

SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check JA results when out

SBI Clerk Prelims Result News 2025 Live: State Bank of India has not yet announced SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. The Junior Associate results when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result link will also be available at sbi.co.in/web/careers....Read More

The date and time of the announcement of the Junior Associate preliminary examination have not been disclosed yet.

The official brochure says that the main examination is scheduled to be held in March/April 2025. The preliminary examination results is expected to be announced prior to commencement of mains examination.

The preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The SBI Clerk prelims exam consisted of 100 marks and lasted one hour. The question paper had three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. If the answer is wrong, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted.

SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through this recruitment drive. The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.