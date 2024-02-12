SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on Junior Associates Prelims results

Live

SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) will announce results of the Junior Associate preliminary examination on its official website, sbi.co.in. When announced, candidates can check SBI Clerk results on the careers page of the bank. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, and results are expected next. The bank is unlikely to publish any answer key of the test. ...Read More

SBI Clerk 2024 will fill a total of 8,283 JA vacancies. Those who qualify in the Prelims examination will be called for the Mains round in the next stage of the recruitment drive. Follow this live blog for the SBI Clerk Prelims result link and other updates.