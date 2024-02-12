Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi210C
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / education / exam results / SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on Junior Associates Prelims results
    Live

    SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: Latest updates on Junior Associates Prelims results

    Feb 12, 2024 10:02 AM IST
    SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live Updates: When announced, candidates can check SBI Clerk results on the careers page of the bank.
    SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: Updates on Junior Associates Prelims results
    SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: Updates on Junior Associates Prelims results

    SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) will announce results of the Junior Associate preliminary examination on its official website, sbi.co.in. When announced, candidates can check SBI Clerk results on the careers page of the bank. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, and results are expected next. The bank is unlikely to publish any answer key of the test. ...Read More

    SBI Clerk 2024 will fill a total of 8,283 JA vacancies. Those who qualify in the Prelims examination will be called for the Mains round in the next stage of the recruitment drive. Follow this live blog for the SBI Clerk Prelims result link and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 12, 2024 10:01 AM IST

    Where to check SBI Clerk Prelims result 2024

    Candidates can check SBI Clerk Prelims results on the careers' portal of the bank's website – sbi.co.in/web/careers

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes