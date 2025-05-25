SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results when declared

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results when announced

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India is expected to announce the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) or SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon. When declared, candidates can check the SBI Clerk Mains results on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. The Main exam was held on April 10 and April 12, 2025. The main exam paper had 190 questions, and the maximum mark was 200. Questions were asked on the following topics-...Read More

General/ Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability and

Computer Aptitude.

There is negative marking in the examination. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted.

Ahead of the Mains examination, SBI conducted the Clerk Prelims exam on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The result was declared on March 28, 2025. Candidates who passed the preliminary examination were eligible for the main examination.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: How to check results

Go to the bank's official website, sbi.co.in.

Open the careers section and then go to the current openings section.

Open the Junior Associate tab.

Click on the Mains exam result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.