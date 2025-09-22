SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check Probationary Officer scorecard when out

SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Live News: State Bank of India has not yet released SBI PO Mains Result 2025. When released, all those candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The result can also be checked on sbi.bank.in....Read More

As per the detailed notification, the result will be announced in September 2025.

The SBI PO main examination was held on September 13, 2025. The exam was conducted online and consisted of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. The duration of objective test was 3 hours and descriptive test was 30 minutes.

Each candidate will have to score a minimum score in each test (i.e. Test I, II, III, IV & Descriptive paper individually) in Main Examination. Depending on the number of vacancies available, sectional cut offs will be decided.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill up 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.