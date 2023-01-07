SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 LIVE: Latest updates on results, mains admit card
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: SBI PO results will be announced likely soon. The results will be available on the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. Check latest updates below.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: State Bank of India will announce the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 in January 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for Probationary Officers posts can check the results through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
The preliminary examination was conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.
This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify the examination are eligible to appear for main examination. The main examination will be conducted in January/ February 2023. Check latest updates on prelims result, main exam dates, admit card below.
Jan 07, 2023 02:26 PM IST
SBI Results: Main exam pattern
Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.
Jan 07, 2023 02:12 PM IST
SBI PO: How many vacancies
This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation.
Jan 07, 2023 01:55 PM IST
Jan 07, 2023 01:42 PM IST
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on careers link available on the home page.
Press SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Jan 07, 2023 01:37 PM IST
Jan 07, 2023 01:31 PM IST
SBI PO Score: How marks will be calculated
Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the numbers of vacancies in each category will be short listed for Main Examination from the top of above merit list.
Jan 07, 2023 01:27 PM IST
Jan 07, 2023 01:21 PM IST
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off: To release along with result
SBI PO Prelims Cut off will be released along with the results. The result will be announced likely soon on the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Jan 07, 2023 01:14 PM IST
