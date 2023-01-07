SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 LIVE: Latest updates on results, mains admit card

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: State Bank of India will announce the SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 in January 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for Probationary Officers posts can check the results through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify the examination are eligible to appear for main examination. The main examination will be conducted in January/ February 2023. Check latest updates on prelims result, main exam dates, admit card below.