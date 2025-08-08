SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Where, how to check Probationary Officer results when out

State Bank of India will announce SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 in due course of time. The Probationary Officer preliminary results when announced will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The results for PO can also be checked on sbi.co.in/web/careers. SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Where, how to check results when announced (REUTERS)

As per the information bulletin, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025. However, the exact result date is not available yet.

The SBI PO prelims exam will be conducted on August 2, August 4 and August 5, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the SBI PO mains exam 2025 which will be conducted in September. The admit cards for the mains exam will released on the official website in August or September.

This recruitment drive is being conducted by SBI to fill up 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.