SNAP Result 2025: Scorecard released at snaptet.org, direct link to check here

Symbiosis International has declared SNAP Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test can check the results through the official website of SNAP at snaptet.org.

The computer based test was held on December 6, 14 and 20, 2025. The exam duration was for 60 minutes.

Direct link to check SNAP Result 2025 SNAP Result 2025: How to check scores To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SNAP at snaptet.org.

2. Click on SNAP Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate aspiring to join a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme(s) offered by any Institute of SIU has to appear for the common, mandatory Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted at Test Centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SNAP.