SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: How to check tier 1 result on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission is awaited. SSC CGL tier 1 results will be announced on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023 live updates (HT Photo)

The recruitment exam was held from July 14 to 27 and the provisional answer key was released in August. The window to raise objections was closed on August 4. Next, results of the test will be declared.

This recruitment drive is for 7,500 graduate level vacancies at various central government vacancies. The tier 2 exam is scheduled for October. When released, the direct link to check scores will be shared here.

