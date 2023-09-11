News / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: How to check tier 1 result on ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL Result 2023 Live: How to check tier 1 result on ssc.nic.in

Sep 11, 2023 02:34 PM IST
SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: Tier 1 results will be announced on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission is awaited. SSC CGL tier 1 results will be announced on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. 

SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023 live updates (HT Photo)
SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023 live updates (HT Photo)

The recruitment exam was held from July 14 to 27 and the provisional answer key was released in August. The window to raise objections was closed on August 4. Next, results of the test will be declared. 

This recruitment drive is for 7,500 graduate level vacancies at various central government vacancies. The tier 2 exam is scheduled for October. When released, the direct link to check scores will be shared here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 11, 2023 02:34 PM IST

    SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023: How to check marks online

    1. Go to ssc.nic.in.
    2. Open the results tab.
    3. Go to CGL and then click on the result PDF link.
    4. Check result using roll number. 
  • Sep 11, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    Where to check SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023?

    Tier 1 result of the SSC CGL examination will be declared on ssc.nic.in. 

ssc result

exam results
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 02:34 PM IST

SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023 live updates (HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

