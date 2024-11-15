Edit Profile
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 15, 2024 12:13 PM IST
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Result 2024 in due course of time. The Combined Graduate Level Tier I results, when announced, will be available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL Tier I was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation. ...Read More

    The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    The provisional answer key was released on October 4, 2024 and the challenge window was closed on October 8, 2024.

    The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 15, 2024 12:13 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Pattern of question paper

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    Nov 15, 2024 12:08 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Vacancy details

    SSC CGL 2024 is being held to fill up 17727 group P and group C vacancies in different ministries/departments/organizations of the central government and various Constitutional bodies/statutory bodies/tribunals, etc.

    Nov 15, 2024 12:04 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Details on minimum qualifying marks

    To pass the tier 1 exam, unreserved category candidates need 30 per cent marks. For OBC and EWS, minimum marks are 25 per cent and for all other categories, it is 20 per cent.

    Nov 15, 2024 12:00 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Steps to check results

    Go to ssc.gov.in

    Open the results tab.

    Go to the CGL page.

    Open the result PDF

    Check your tier 1 result using roll number.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:56 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Timeline of events

    Registration dates: June 24 to July 24

    Exam dates: September 9 tp September 26, 2024

    Answer key released: October 4, 2024

    Objection window closed: October 8, 2024

    Nov 15, 2024 11:52 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Official website to check

    ssc.gov.in

    Nov 15, 2024 11:50 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: No provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of scores

    There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores of any stage/ Tier(s) of the examination.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:47 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Normalization of scores

    Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examinations, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission vide Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019 and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:44 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:41 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Minimum marks required to pass

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:38 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: About provisional answer key

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released on October 4, 2024 and the challenge window was closed on October 8, 2024.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:36 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Know about exam pattern

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:33 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: When was exam held?

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The SSC CGL Tier I was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Click on SSC CGL Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same further need.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Where to check

    The Combined Graduate Level Tier I results, when announced, will be available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    The SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I results is awaited. The date and time of result have not been announced yet.

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here
