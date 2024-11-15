SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Result 2024 in due course of time. The Combined Graduate Level Tier I results, when announced, will be available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL Tier I was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation. ...Read More
The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.
The provisional answer key was released on October 4, 2024 and the challenge window was closed on October 8, 2024.
The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.
This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Pattern of question paper
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Vacancy details
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Details on minimum qualifying marks
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Steps to check results
Go to ssc.gov.in
Open the results tab.
Go to the CGL page.
Open the result PDF
Check your tier 1 result using roll number.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Timeline of events
Registration dates: June 24 to July 24
Exam dates: September 9 tp September 26, 2024
Answer key released: October 4, 2024
Objection window closed: October 8, 2024
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Official website to check
ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: No provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of scores
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Normalization of scores
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examinations, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission vide Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019 and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Minimum marks required to pass
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: About provisional answer key
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Know about exam pattern
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: When was exam held?
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on SSC CGL Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same further need.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Where to check
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Date and time
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I results is awaited. The date and time of result have not been announced yet.