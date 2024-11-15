SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Result 2024 in due course of time. The Combined Graduate Level Tier I results, when announced, will be available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL Tier I was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation. ...Read More

The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

The provisional answer key was released on October 4, 2024 and the challenge window was closed on October 8, 2024.

The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.