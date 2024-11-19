SSC CGL Tier II, Constable GD 2025 exam schedule released at ssc.gov.in, check timetable here

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released the examination schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier II as well as Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. Candidates can check the timetable on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Tier II, Constable GD 2025 examination schedule has been released at ssc.gov.in.

Following is the official schedule of the the examinations:

NAME OF EXAM DATE OF EXAM Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II) January 18, 19 and 20, 2025 Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 February 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 24th, and 25th , 2025

It may be mentioned here that the commission conducted the SSC CGL Tier I exam from September 9 to September 26, 2024.

As mentioned by the commission earlier, after the tier II examination, qualifying candidates will have to go through the document verification round which will be conducted by the user departments after the declaration of final results.

The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates and 20 per cent for all other categories.

Meanwhile, the SSC CGL Tier I results are yet to be released by the commission. When out, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in Click on the results tab. Go to the CGL page. Open the result PDF Check your tier 1 result using roll number.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.