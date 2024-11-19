Menu Explore
SSC CGL Tier II, Constable GD 2025 exam schedule released at ssc.gov.in, check timetable here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 19, 2024 05:46 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier II, Constable GD 2025 exam schedule have been released at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the official notice here.

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released the examination schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier II as well as Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. Candidates can check the timetable on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL Tier II, Constable GD 2025 examination schedule has been released at ssc.gov.in.
SSC CGL Tier II, Constable GD 2025 examination schedule has been released at ssc.gov.in.

Following is the official schedule of the the examinations:

NAME OF EXAMDATE OF EXAM
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II)January 18, 19 and 20, 2025
Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025February 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 24th, and 25th , 2025

It may be mentioned here that the commission conducted the SSC CGL Tier I exam from September 9 to September 26, 2024.

Also read: TSPSC group 3 exam over, answer key next at tspsc.gov.in

As mentioned by the commission earlier, after the tier II examination, qualifying candidates will have to go through the document verification round which will be conducted by the user departments after the declaration of final results.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK OFFICIAL EXAM SCHEDULE

The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates and 20 per cent for all other categories.

Also read: JEE Main 2025: Candidates cannot change allotted exam city in any case, check other important FAQs here

Meanwhile, the SSC CGL Tier I results are yet to be released by the commission. When out, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the results tab.
  3. Go to the CGL page.
  4. Open the result PDF
  5. Check your tier 1 result using roll number.

Also read: DU classes to go online till November 23 due to air pollution, details inside

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
