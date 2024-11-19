Menu Explore
TSPSC group 3 exam over, answer key next at tspsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 19, 2024 05:07 PM IST

The commission is expected to upload question papers and tentative answer keys along with candidates' responses on the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 3 examination concluded on November 18, 2024. Next, candidates need to wait for the release of the answer key which will be available on the official website at tspsc.gov.in once it is out.


After releasing the provisional key, candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the provisional key, if any.(HT PHOTO)

About the exam:

The TSPSC Group 3 examination was conducted on November 17 and 18. The exam was conducted in three sessions. In the first session, the first paper was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. In the second session, candidates appeared for the paper 2 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. On November 18, candidates appeared for the third paper, from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

The commission conducted exam for Paper-I General Studies and General Abilities and Paper-II History, Polity and Society on 17/11/2024 FN and 17/11/2024 AN respectively in 1401 Exam Centers in 33 districts in the state.

What's next?

The commission is expected to upload question papers and tentative answer keys along with candidates' responses on the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

After releasing the provisional key, candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the provisional key, if any. If an objection is found valid, the final version of the answer key will be revised. TSPSC Group 3 results will be prepared using the final answer key.

TSPSC group 3 exam: How to download question paper, answer key

Go to tspsc.gov.in.

Open the main website page.

Click on the answer key or question paper download link, as required.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check the answer key and question paper.

For more information, visit the official website.

