DU classes to go online till November 23 due to air pollution, details inside

Delhi University (DU) in an official notice informed that due to the air pollution classes have been decided to be conducted in the online mode till November 23, 2024. In another notice, DU also released a statement about a fake notice that mentioned the varsity declared a winter break from November 19-27, 2024. (ANI)

“In the larger interest of students of the colleges and the departments of the University of Delhi, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in online mode till Saturday the 23rd November, 2024. Regular classes in physical mode to resume from Monday, the 25th November 2024,” mentioned the official notice. The schedule of examinations and interviews shall remain unchanged.

The decision to conduct classes online comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and NCR deteriorated to an alarmingly high index, informed the university.

In another notice, DU also released a statement about a fake notice that mentioned the varsity declared a winter break from November 19-27, 2024.

