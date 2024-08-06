SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL Tier I marks awaited at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will declare the SSC CHSL Result 2024 likely soon. The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam results can be checked by all the candidates who have appeared for it on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Please note that the results will not be available on the old SSC website which is ssc.nic.in....Read More

SSC CHSL Tier I examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

The Commission released the provisional answer key on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses was also released. Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and more.