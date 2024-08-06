SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL Tier I marks awaited at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will declare the SSC CHSL Result 2024 likely soon. The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam results can be checked by all the candidates who have appeared for it on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Please note that the results will not be available on the old SSC website which is ssc.nic.in....Read More
SSC CHSL Tier I examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.
The Commission released the provisional answer key on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses was also released. Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.
The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and more.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode for around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Along with the answer keys, the commission published candidates' responses and asked candidates to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL Tier I results when announced can be checked by candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The eamination is conducted for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc..
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Once released, the direct link to check the scorecards will be shared here.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not informed about a tentative date of SSC CHSL results. However, it is expected to be out soon.
Visit the official website of SSC.
Click on SSC CHSL final answer key 2024 for Tier I link.
A new page will open where the answers will be given.
Check the answers and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The final answer key is awaited. It is expected that the results and final answer key will be released together.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Commission released the provisional answer key on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses was also released.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL Tier I examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: How to check
Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
Open the results tab.
Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.
A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam results can be checked by all the candidates who have appeared for it on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The SSC CHSL Tier I results will be announced in due course of time. The date and time have not been announced yet.