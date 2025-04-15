SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check Constable GD results when announced
SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet announced the SSC GD Result 2025. When announced, the result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can be checked on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in....Read More
The SSC Constable GD computer-based test was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.
The final answer key and SSC GD Constable result are awaited.
The recruitment process also includes a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.
Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
