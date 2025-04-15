Edit Profile
    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check Constable GD results when announced

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 15, 2025 1:30 PM IST
    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Constable GD results will be available at ssc.gov.in when announced. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check Constable GD results when out
    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check Constable GD results when out

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet announced the SSC GD Result 2025. When announced, the result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can be checked on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in....Read More

    The SSC Constable GD computer-based test was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

    The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

    The final answer key and SSC GD Constable result are awaited.

    The recruitment process also includes a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

    Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 15, 2025 1:30 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Know about pay scale

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Pay Level -1 ( 18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level – 3 ( 21,700/- to 69,100/-) for all other posts.

    Apr 15, 2025 1:13 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Appointment of candidates

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Candidates recommended for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

    Apr 15, 2025 1:00 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: No provision for re-checking/ re-evaluation

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

    Apr 15, 2025 12:57 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: How to check results?

    Go to ssc.gov.in.

    Open the results page and then the Constable (GD) result page.

    Open the PDF and check your result using the roll number.

    Apr 15, 2025 12:54 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Vacancies to be filled

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

    Apr 15, 2025 12:51 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Selection process details

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The recruitment process also includes a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

    Apr 15, 2025 12:49 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Final answer key, result awaited

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The final answer key and SSC GD Constable result are awaited.

    Apr 15, 2025 12:46 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Provisional answer key dates

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The tentative answer key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

    Apr 15, 2025 12:43 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Languages in which exam was held

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The test was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

    Apr 15, 2025 12:40 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Marks and duration of exam

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The computer-based test was for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes.

    Apr 15, 2025 12:37 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Exam dates

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The SSC Constable GD computer-based test was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025.

    Apr 15, 2025 12:34 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where to check results?

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: When announced, the result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can be checked on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

    Apr 15, 2025 12:31 PM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Date and time

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The Constable GD result date and time have not been announced yet.

    News education exam results SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check Constable GD results when announced
