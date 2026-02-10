SSC GD Final Result 2025: Important notice issued on withheld results at ssc.gov.in, details here
SSC GD Final Result 2025: SSC has issued an important notice on withheld final results. The details can be checked here.
Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice on SSC GD withheld final results. Candidates whose results are withheld can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
As per the official notice, the Commission has sent the final results of all such withheld candidates in a sealed cover to the Nodal Force i.e., CRPF for taking necessary action. The CRPF, as the Nodal Force, will conduct further proceedings for verification, etc. from the concerned agencies, as may be required, and will release the final result of such candidates.
SSC GD Final Result 2025: How to check
After release, candidates who want to check the final results can follow the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on SSC GD withheld final result link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates can check the result.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The SSC GD Constable final result was announced on January 15, 2026. A total of 53690 vacancies have been considered for allocation to the following Forces: -A-BSF (Border Security Force), B-CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), C- CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), D-SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), E-ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), F-AR (Assam Rifles), G-NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and H-SSF (Secretariat Security Force). For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
